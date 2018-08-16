17 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

People who claim that journalists are asking controversial questions because of the change of Government, should go back and review past publications of media houses. They should find out why the Presidents of the first and second Republics, stopped holding open press conferences attended by all media houses and chose to have one on one discussions, with chosen state media personnel. If The Gambia is to have a new start, there must be a new way of doing things and saying things without fear or favour, affection or ill will.