The most horrible massacre of students in the history of the Gambia occurred on April 10 and 11, 2000. Those who were killed and injured are still waiting for justice. It is an irony that this incident was recalled at a political rally to caution students not to take to the street. The expectation is to be expressed on political forum; what has been done differently to remedy past wrongs and prevent any recurrence?

To say ‘never again’ only to predict the same outcome if certain actions occur is to encourage double standards. Those who preside over the affairs of a country are not ordinary people. They should not make unpalatable utterances. When they are made there should be no hesitation in expressing regret and withdrawing them. This is how leaders who believe in justice would react.