By: Kebba AF Touray

1 March 2018 – The Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC), has issued a press release authenticating the nomination of the party’s candidates for the upcoming Local Government Elections, slated for April 12th and May 12th 2018 respectively.

The candidates according to the release have all been endorsed and approved by the party’s National Chairman Fabakary Tombong Jatta, as stipulated in the party’s Constitution. Below is the extract of the release:

Following receipt of party nomination papers and names from Wards and Constituencies by various Regional Chairpersons after completion of selection/nomination processes and primaries for candidates in various wards, as well as Mayoral and Chairpersons of Councils for the April 12th and May 12th Ward, Council, Mayoral and Chairperson Elections, respectively forwarded to the National Executive for endorsement approval, The National Chairman and party leader of the APRC, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, acting in terms of the provisions of the Constitution of the APRC Party, endorsed and approved the following as party candidates in the 2018 Local Government Elections. May I seize this opportunity to congratulate all APRC candidates and call on all APRC supporters to rally behind these candidates and vote them in.

NB: More candidates including Chairpersons of Regional Councils, will be announced in a few days’ time as the selection process is still ongoing.

Hon. Seedy SK Njie

Spoke Person and Press Secretary