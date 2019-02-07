1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

An apartment in Tanji village in the Kombo South District was totally consumed by fire on Monday February 4th 2019, living the family homeless. The unfortunate incident according to family members, consumed cash amounting to ninety thousand dalasi and other valuables.

Mamjara Drammeh a farmer and owner of the house, said the incident started around 3:00 pm in the afternoon when she was in her garden working.

“I went to water my vegetable beds in my garden and was informed that my house was on fire. Before reaching home, I saw neighbors rushing to fetch water to help put out the fire to no avail,” she said.

She said she has kept monies that does not belong to her; that all was consumed by the inferno. Mamjarra said nothing was salvaged from the house, and cannot explain how the incident started because she was not around at the time.

Lamin FS Drammeh, son to Mamjara, said his mother live by her sweat; that they are a humble family; but that without external aid, he does not know how they will be able to raise the house again.

The Drammeh family call on philanthropists, Government and Non-governmental organisations and Companies, to come to their aid.

Any Good Samaritan who wants to assist the Drammeh family, can reach them on: 9740558 or 7044889.