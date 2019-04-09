0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

A young man received severe beating and sustained injury in Koina! The ‘freeborn’ clashed with so-called slaves and destroyed their motor bicycles! A police officer was assaulted while in the process of effecting arrest! Beatings, injuries, factional clashes, assaulting police officers, prosecution, etc. Will the government just sit and watch this process keep repeating itself until it gets out of control or will it take measures to resolve the crisis? Will it encourage community and traditional leaders to interact with each other and try to resolve their contradiction? As the saying goes a stitch in time saves nine. Foroyaa will get in touch with the Spokesperson of the Government to get the government’s position on this matter.