The Gambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, H.E Lang Yabou, Thursday 18th October 2018 presented his Letters of Credence to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E António Guterres at a brief ceremony in New York.

Ambassador Yabou extended the fraternal greetings of H.E Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia to H.E António Guterres. He extended The Gambia’s gratitude to the Secretary-General for the support that the UN continues to render to the people of The Gambia. Ambassador Yabou thanked the Secretary-General for the UN’s support towards peace-building activities in The Gambia and assured him of his dedication to the UN work throughout his tenure.

The Secretary-General assured Ambassador Yabou of the UN’s readiness to continue supporting the Gambia Government’s efforts in making The Gambia a success story.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad