The establishment of the Constitutional Review Commission, the Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission, the Human Rights Commission, the Land Commission alongside the judiciary has opened up the reform process.

Many Gambians at home and abroad are waiting for the outcome of all these Commissions. The Gambian people are confronted with the task of building a better Gambia. This cannot depend on words alone. The deeds are more important.

The media should be engaged by all these commissions so that all developments would be known to the Gambian population who are sovereign owners of the country. Foroyaa would continue to monitor the activities of these commissions and report. The future will tell.