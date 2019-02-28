0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Algeria national team gaffer Belmadi Djamel has shifted from his initial instance of using only home-based players against Gambia.

Djamel said he would consider none-used players get more minutes in the final qualifier against Gambia having already secured ticket to the group stage of the Africa cup of Nations 2019 billed for Cairo.

The 24-year-old former Tottenham defensive midfielder has been unimpressive in a couple of games for the national team and the Desert Foxes’ coach wants to see what he can offer now that he is on form for Schalke 04 in the German Bundesliga.

Belmadi doesn’t want to accord any star player preferential treatment and instead wants spots earned in the team be result of hard work.

Players who have not had time to be used in the crucial qualifiers will get their crack as the coach’s scrutiny continues before the African finals begin.

That experimentation will fall on Gambia who jet to Algiers for the return-leg after the first meeting ended a 1-1 stalemate.

Assan Ceesay scored Gambia’s equalising goal to force a draw after Algeria had initially gone in front.

Gambia is bottom of the group but a qualifying chance.