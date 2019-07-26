Saturday, July 27, 2019
InternationalLatest NewsSports

Alagie Sosseh in Shock Turkey Transfer

on

27

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia veteran striker Alagie Sosseh has sealed a shock deal in Turkish football, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The 33-year-old goal-getter’s rise to Turkish second tier club Fatih Karagumruk wasn’t expected considering he was plying his trade in the Swedish third tier before this development.

A defender-turned striker, the Gambia international has fifty-eight goals to his name in two hundred and seventeen outings from 2009, scoring twice last season in three starts for Akropolis and before then four goals for Syrianska in nine matches.

Injuries saw him suffer a decline in form soon after.

However, the latest switch believed to be a lucrative deal comes as an unexpected new challenge and a chance to re-launch his career as Sosseh plans to play in Turkey’s second most competitive league.

Fatih Karagumruk are a new outfit in the Turkish second tier having secured promotion from the third tier season before.

Join The Conversation

Previous articleSenegal’s Wrestling Crown on the Line as Eumeu, Modou Lo Face-off
Next articleItalian Serie A Club Ends Speculation over Gambian Striker’s Future

RELATED ARTICLES

International

Italian Serie A Club Ends Speculation over Gambian Striker’s Future

By Sulayman Bah Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta consider Ebrima Colley a huge prospect and have ended speculations surrounding the Gambian’s future. Colley has been the...
Read more
Africa

Senegal’s Wrestling Crown on the Line as Eumeu, Modou Lo Face-off

By Sulayman Bah The Senegalese wrestling crown lies on the line on Sunday with its defender Eumeu Sene battling Modou Lo. It’s a rematch meeting after...
Read more
National

Lac2 Confirmed Winner over Boy Niang

By Sulayman Bah Lac 2 Guier II has been declared winner in his controversial bout with Boy Niang II. CNG, the committee overseeing Senegalese wrestling, yesterday...
Read more
International

Gambia-Eligible Njie Linked With Norway Loan Return

By Sulayman Bah Moussa Njie is being touted with a loan return to the Norwegian Premier League having spent time in Serbia. The flying winger months...
Read more
International

Ex- Barca Kid Manneh Debuts in Poland

By Sulayman Bah  Gambian midfielder Alasana Manneh yesterday marked his debut for his new Poland Premier League club Gornik Zabrze. The 21-year-old featured only for the...
Read more
Africa

Gambia’s Caf Opponents Djibouti Shock Somali in Friendly

By Sulayman Bah  Gambia’s Caf 2021 preliminary opponents Djibouti yesterday got the better of Somali in a friendly game. Djibouti is eyeing to take part in...
Read more

Must Read

Breaking News: 28 People Hospitalized in Brikama Demonstration

By Kebba Secka More than twenty-eight people have been admitted at the Brikama Major Health Centre including three babies. This happened as a result of the firing...

”Jungler” Admits Participating in Killing of Two Gambian-Americans

Protesters Set Anti-Crime Boss’ House Ablaze

ECOMIG Deploys in Brikama after Protesters Set Old Market Ablaze

12,332FansLike
880FollowersFollow
Join The Conversation
FOROYAA Newspaper is your premier Gambian community portal delivering news on politics, legal affairs and more. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from The Gambia and the rest of the world.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2019 Foroyaa Newspaper - Site by DigiTech Solutions