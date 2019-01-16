1 SHARES Share Tweet

Abdoulai G. Dibba

The Minister of Agriculture Lamin N. Dibba, has informed this medium that the purchase of nuts on cash basis has resumed in ‘Seccos’ across the country.

He made the statement barely weeks after ‘Secco’ managers in Bara and Kerewan Depot Circles confirmed that they do not have cash to buy nuts from farmers.

The Minister of Agriculture told this reporter that there are two types of buyers: private licensed buyers and their own licensed buyers. The Minister then asked this reporter to clarify who were engaged in crediting buying.

This reporter informed the Minister that he visited some Seccos from Barra to Polodi in the North Bank Region from January 2nd 2019, and saw that credit buying of nuts was ongoing. The Minister then confirmed to this reporter that there was lack of cash in their own licensed buying points but that the problem was addressed.

‘Secco’ managers confirmed receiving cash on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th January 2019to buy nuts, but complained of delays in discharging what has already been bought at the depots.

In a report carried out by this medium earlier, farmers spoke of the need for Government to take care of their plight seriously because it is during the groundnut trade season that they generate their annual income.