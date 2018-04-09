0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Foroyaa Sport understands delegates will at last elect a new man to run affairs of Gambia Amateur Boxing Association (GABA) following a near ten-month rift triggering the emergence of a separate leadership.

The National Sports Council (NSC), the nation’s sports regulatory body, this publication can reveal, have written to the GABA urging the institution to stage a congress on April 15th 2017.

This follows a deadlock in the association amid continuous wrangling over who heads the institution.

The furore began last year July when seven aggrieved boxing clubs went ahead to call for an extraordinary congress at the Kairaba Beach Hotel electing Sambou Conteh as president.

Conteh, the protesting clubs said, will be incumbent Pa Alieu Jallow’s replacement whom they accused for the sport’s snail-pace progress in the country.

Hours after news of his alleged replacement filtered out, Jallow denied being impeached, insisting he’s still boss of the association.

The NSC, believed to have been invited to witness the Kairaba congress but did not show up, reacted, refusing to recognise Conteh as the organisation’s new top dog.

The situation triggered a division with delegates, including some notable national boxers, split over the two leaderships as the chaos raged on.

However, a congress date has now been summoned in what’s being hoped, will put to bed a saga that has threatened the reign of peace at the boxing association.

Sambou Conteh, Foroyaa Sport understands, is the candidates challenging incumbent Jallow for the presidency.