By Sulayman Bah

Ebrima Sohna this week won his first career trophy after a professional career spanning in 2008.

The 29-year-old was involved from start to finish and got booked in the 17th minute as club side Kesla emerged triumphant over Azerbaijani premier league vice champions Qebele.

A lone goal, stabbed home in the 27th minute by Fercard-Azad, settled it as Kesla held on to their fragile lead to end of time.

Sohna took time to capture video celebrations of his teammate in his club’s dressing room before flaunting his Cup winners gong and medal.

The victory means automatic qualification to the Europa League which coincidentally will be the combative midfielder’s second appearance in the tourney after the first with VPS of Finland last year.

However, Sohna may not after all get to feature again with his short-term contract with the team to end June 30th.

An improved offer is reported to be in the offing.

Elsewhere, Pa Modou Jagne also won the Swiss Cup with Zurich FC and will be competing in the group stage of the Europa second best to the Uefa Champions League.