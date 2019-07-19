Advice To The US President And Those Who Call Themselves Women Of Colour

Friday, July 19, 2019
As the Somali American representative from Minnesota battle against narrow nationalist prejudices based on her origin, Foroyaa is compelled to heighten the debate on citizenship as Gambians face the same mentality among our own citizens.

It is important for people to realise that citizenship by birth is an accident while citizenship by naturalization is a choice. Hence a person should be judged by what one says and does rather than one’s place of origin. That is the crux of the matter.

In another vein, what should dawn upon every human being with foresight is that the only home that is permanent is the graveyard.  Underneath the soil nobody debates about the greatness or failure of countries. Nobody talks about the differences in colour or class. In that graveyard all become bones made of the same stuff regardless of origin.  Hence it is very trivial for human beings to wrangle about citizenship when one is living in a country just for a while and then go to the home where all belong without distinction. Only the ignorant will feel superior or inferior. The conscious human being is ever convinced that the heart of the true sons and daughters of humankind must beat in unison with the heartbeat of every human being yearning for liberty and prosperity.

Those are the people who are fit to be world leaders. That is the verdict of truth and common sense and it is incontrovertible.

Hence those US citizens who have different physical features and place of origin should not use words that exclude them form mainstream citizens. They should leave those words to those who wish to exclude them. Different Americans belong to a different America. They should define the America they belong to, the melting pot of all pigmentation, religions and   language groupings aiming to build the inclusive society that renders freedom and justice to all. All countries must be the embodiment of such values if there is to be peace on earth based on good will towards all.

