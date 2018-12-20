Foroyaa was established in1987 and soon became known as the paper

that speaks the truth and promotes civic awareness. It is respected by all

sectors of society. Foroyaa's policy is to avoid speculation and get to the

truth through investigation before publication – publication of the truth in

good faith and in the public interest.

Foroyaa aims to play its constitutional role (section 207) of holding the

government accountable to the people to minimize impunity and abuse of

office that are often detrimental to the welfare of the people. It is at the

forefront in covering arrests, detention without trial, attacks on the media,

unconstitutional behaviour, misappropriation of public funds, misconduct

and all other forms of maladministration.

Foroyaa extensively focuses on governance issues.

The paper is read by people of all walks of life who are seeking information

or knowledge. Even those who oppose the opinions expressed

acknowledge that Foroyaa publishes facts and reports fairly.

Foroyaa is legally registered as a newspaper and incorporated as a

company. It has an Editorial Board of six members that is responsible for

policy matters. Its offices are located in the Kanifing Muncipality, where

nearly all the newspapers and most radio stations are based, is run by the

managing editor who is the secretary to the Board.

Its staff number 32 (including 7 media practitioners). It also engages the

services of 12 freelance reporters and columnists and 7 others as

newspaper distributors. Foroyaa relies on proceeds from sales and

advertisements to run the newspaper.

Foroyaa has been operating a website since 2009 and the website has

been reconstructed and now provides for an online radio and many other

features or applications.

In addition to the newspaper, Foroyaa monthly magazine started

publication in February 2018.

Foroyaa has also applied for a licence to operate an FM radio station which

will streamline its broadcast.