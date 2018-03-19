0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh and Louise Jobe

Mr. Sambujang Njie, the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) Returning officer for West Coast Region in Brikama, gave a summary of the nomination that took place from the 13th to the 17th of March 2018, for the forthcoming Local Government Elections.

Mr. Njie said despite the challenges encountered, his office was able to receive nominations from all the candidates who filed in nominations to contest for the local government elections, scheduled to take place on the 12th of April 2018.

“The number of candidates nominated in the West Coast Region is Eighty-Seven (87) who are running for the twenty-eight Council seats. Among the candidates nominated, are Eighteen (18) female candidates which is equivalent to 20.6% of the total nominated candidates,” he said.

Mr. Njie said the APRC nominated candidates for all the twenty-eight seats whilst the UDP nominated twenty-seven, the GDC twelve, GMC four, NRP four, PDOIS three, GPDP one, PPP one and Seven Independent candidates respectively.

Mr. Njie said the candidates as well as the electorate should know that nomination is over but the electoral process continues; that there will be public screening at the regional office in Brikama on Sunday 18th March and any candidate whose documents do not conform with the regulations of nomination, will be called for clarification. Mr. Njie said candidates can also withdraw if they want, before the nominations are finalised; that campaign starts from the 21st of March to the 10th of April 2018; that candidates will be called to make arrangements for their campaign schedules and itinerary.

‘‘I would like to use the opportunity to advise voters to come out in their numbers, to vote on the 12th of April 2018 and that they should know that this election is as important as any other election,” he noted.