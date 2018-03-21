0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Fatoumatta K Jallow

From the 13th to the 17th of March 2018, a total of 77 aspiring candidates for the upcoming local government elections, have been nominated.

This was disclosed by the IEC’s Returning Officer for the area, Mr. Lamin Cham. The aspiring candidates were accompanied by their supporters and well-wishers in pomp and all presented their credentials to Mr. Cham, awaiting public scrutiny, last Sunday.

After Sunday’s public scrutiny, IEC’s Returning Officer for Kanifing Administrative Area confirmed the acceptance of all 77 candidates for the upcoming local government elections, scheduled for the 12th of April 2018.

The nominated candidates amongst parties and Independents are for the UDP, 19 candidates, APRC 18 candidates, GDC 9 candidates, PDOIS 7 candidates, PPP 8 candidates, GPDP 3 candidates, NRP 2 candidates, NCP 1 candidate, GMC 1 candidate and the 8 independent aspirants. Only 10 women are among the contesting candidates for the Kanifing Administrative Area, contesting in 19 wards within the 7 constituencies of the Municipality.