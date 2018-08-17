104 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Morro ML Minteh

Seedia Ceesay, a 70 year old principal of Tallinding Islamic School passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday 15 August 2018 and was laid to test on Thursday 16 August.

According to relatives, Mr Ceesay was born in Jarra Barrow Kunda in LRR and started his educational studies in Madina, Saudia Arabia. He attended both High School and University at Abwa in Mecca Saudia Arabia. At the time of his death, he was a member of the Supreme Islamic Council and also among the preachers in the Gambia Islamic Forum with late Shiekh Omar Bun Jeng and Muhammad Lamin Manneh.

Mr Hamat Bah, the Minister of Tourism and Culture on behalf of the government said the President Barrow has expressed sincere condolence to the his family and co-workers in Talinding Islamic Institute. Minister Bah said President Barrow described late Shiekh Seedia Ceesay as a person who had dedicated his life in promoting Islam and had dedicated his time to enlighten the young generation.

Family members, students, and his co-workers describe him as a caring and loving person who always liked to make people happy. The Talinding residents and the students described him as the best teacher they have ever had, adding that he was very cooperative as well as patient in all situations. Speaking on behalf of his co-workers, Shiekh Basiru Camara, said they will forever miss him.