A total number of 52 candidates are contesting for all the sixteen wards in the Kerewan Local Government Area.

At the close of nomination on Saturday March 17, this medium confirmed that the UDP filed sixteen candidates for all the sixteen wards in the Local Government Area. The GDC filed fourteen candidates in fourteen wards with the exception of Kubandar and Saaba. NRP filed six candidates in the following wards: Prince, Kerewan, Njaba Kunda, Farafenni, Sabach and Sanjal wards. PPP filed five candidates in the following wards: Essau, Medina Serign Mass, Prince, Kerr Jarga and Dasilami. PDOIS also filed five candidates in the following wards: Essau, Prince, Kerr Jarga, Dasilami and Sanjal. NCP filed two candidates in Saaba and Salikene ward as well as GMC in Prince and Kerr Jarga. GPDP filed one candidate in Kerr Jarga ward. There is only one independent candidate in the Kerewan Area Council contesting the Noo Kunda ward.

All the candidates have pledged to be of service to the people if elected. However, they called on their supporters to be law abiding and respect the IEC code. Official campaign will begin on Wednesday March 21 as candidates are busy preparing their campaign itineraries to avoid clashes and conflict during the campaign period.