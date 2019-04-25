0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

Yaya Jallow a 34-year-old man residing in Kanuma village in the North Bank Region of the Gambia, is seeking medical assistance for overseas treatment.

According to Yaya’s medical report issued to him by the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul, he suffers from pain and reduced mobility due to an ailment in his right hip; that the 34-year-old survived an accident which dates back eight years.

“He sustained an acetabular fracture from the accident,” the report indicated. The report continued that Jallow now has post-traumatic arthritic in his right hip, in particular, on his pelvis, according to radiographs; that upon further examination, Jallow has a three centimetre discrepancy in the length of his right side and consequently walks with a limp, secondary to a short-legged gait. Jallow now requires a complex primary right total hip replacement that will require acetabular reconstruction, because this type of surgery cannot be performed in The Gambia.

Any Good Samaritan who wants to assist Yaya Jallow, can reach him on the following numbers: 7882411 or Foroyaa Newspaper on 4380885.