By Kebba AF Touray
It took individual moments of brilliance from the triumvirate of Babucarr Cherno Jallow, Sanna Sonko and Alagie Jawara for Gamtel to sink Banjul United.
Jallow scored a brace before Sonko and Jawara each netted as gaffer Sulayman Kuyateh’s men blitz past the City Boys 4-1.
Sanna sped them into an early lead with only 15 minutes ticking which they held on to into the break.
Resumption of play saw Jawara burying home a teasing header in the 60th minute before Babucarr Jallow pierced a knife in the City Boys’ hopes of inspiring a comeback.
Kemo Bojang attempted to rekindle a visibly de-spirited Banjul United with his consolation goal but Jallow’s stunning free-kick wrapped it up for Gamtel as they now open a two-point lead at the summit on fifteen points after eight games.
The telecom side is now being chased by second-placed champions Armed Forces who shocked Real de Banjul 2-1 at the Independence Stadium.