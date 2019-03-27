Photo: Gambian Judoka faye Njie is one of the nominees

By Alieu Ceesay, Secretary General, SJAG

The nominees for the 10th edition of the National Sports Awards Gala Night, organised by the Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (SJAG) has been unveiled.

The final three nominees for the different categories were preceded by a proper scrutiny and justification of nominees identified by sports journalists.

The winners will be announced on 20th April 2019 at the Coco Ocean Hotel in Bijilo.

The awards night is meant to celebrate past and present sports personalities. Just like the previous editions, this year’s event is expected to be graced by sports and non- sports personalities from within and outside the country. The event will also witness the awarding of veterans sports personalities.

Below are the categories and nominees. 

  1. Best Female Team of The Year 

Red Scorpions Football Team

Armed Forces Volleyball Team 

GAF Beach Volleyball Team

  1. Best Female Coach 

Chorro Mbenga- Red Scorpions Female Football Team

Mariama Bom Sowe- National Female Team

Mariama Sallah- National Athletics Team

  1. Outstanding Senior School in Sports 

Bottrop Senior School

The Gambia Senior School

Essau Senior School 

  1. Male Coach of The Year 

Saul Kuyateh- Gamtel/Gamcel

Matarr Mboge- National U-20 Coach

Pa Barrow- Coach, National Beach Volleyball Team 

  1. 5Best Referee of the Year

To be identified by the GFF’s Referees’ Committee, for consideration by the association. 

  1. Best Female Athlete

Adama Tamba- Red Scorpions 

Abie Kujabi- GAF Volleyball Team 

Ola Buwaro – Athlete 

  1. Best Male Team of the Year

Gamtel FC 

SK East Male Volleyball Team 

2018 U-20 WAFU Team

  1. 8Best Local-based Athlete 

Adama Tamba (Red Scorpions)

Bubacarr Jallow (Gamtel)

Wrestler Hoyantan (Club Ndongo Ceesay)

  1. 9.  Best Foreign-Based Athlete 

Faye Njie- Judoka (Finland)

Musa Barrow- Atlanta (Italy)

Omar Colley- Sampdoria 

