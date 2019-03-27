4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Alieu Ceesay, Secretary General, SJAG

The nominees for the 10th edition of the National Sports Awards Gala Night, organised by the Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (SJAG) has been unveiled.

The final three nominees for the different categories were preceded by a proper scrutiny and justification of nominees identified by sports journalists.

The winners will be announced on 20th April 2019 at the Coco Ocean Hotel in Bijilo.

The awards night is meant to celebrate past and present sports personalities. Just like the previous editions, this year’s event is expected to be graced by sports and non- sports personalities from within and outside the country. The event will also witness the awarding of veterans sports personalities.

Below are the categories and nominees.

Best Female Team of The Year

Red Scorpions Football Team

Armed Forces Volleyball Team

GAF Beach Volleyball Team

Best Female Coach

Chorro Mbenga- Red Scorpions Female Football Team

Mariama Bom Sowe- National Female Team

Mariama Sallah- National Athletics Team

Outstanding Senior School in Sports

Bottrop Senior School

The Gambia Senior School

Essau Senior School

Male Coach of The Year

Saul Kuyateh- Gamtel/Gamcel

Matarr Mboge- National U-20 Coach

Pa Barrow- Coach, National Beach Volleyball Team

5. Best Referee of the Year

To be identified by the GFF’s Referees’ Committee, for consideration by the association.

Best Female Athlete

Adama Tamba- Red Scorpions

Abie Kujabi- GAF Volleyball Team

Ola Buwaro – Athlete

Best Male Team of the Year

Gamtel FC

SK East Male Volleyball Team

2018 U-20 WAFU Team

8. Best Local-based Athlete

Adama Tamba (Red Scorpions)

Bubacarr Jallow (Gamtel)

Wrestler Hoyantan (Club Ndongo Ceesay)

9. Best Foreign-Based Athlete

Faye Njie- Judoka (Finland)

Musa Barrow- Atlanta (Italy)

Omar Colley- Sampdoria