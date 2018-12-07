15 SHARES Share Tweet

By:Kebba AF Touray

The National Assembly has approved the Estimates of revenue and expenditure of the country for the coming fiscal year 2019 with amendments after days of intense scrutiny. This came following the Finance Minister’s presentation of the said estimates in the tune of D25.28 billion.

The estimates of revenue and expenditure for 2019 is as follows.

Office of the President D642,526,051

Office of the Vice President D117,525,000

National Assembly D132,373,419

Judiciary D114,591,692

Independent Electoral Commission D29,800,723

Public Service Commission D9,900,000

Ministry of Defense D699,057,843

Ministry of Interior D752,767,649

Ministry of Tourism D37,039,165

Ministry of Foreign Affairs D1,051,282,799

Ministry of Justice D343,662,635

Ministry of Finance D790,816,197

Pensions and Gratuities D375,678,000

Ombudsman D20,341,000

Ministry of Lands D170,381,997

Ministry of Agriculture D234,268,940

Ministry of Works D81,265,164

Ministry of Trade D104,062,020

Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education D1,989,270,828

Ministry of Health D1,035,987,500

Ministry of Youth and Sports D97,026,190

Ministry of the Environment D89,445,495

Ministry of Information D34,152,479

Ministry of Fisheries D36,320,000

Ministry of Higher Education Research Science and Technology D243,339,522

Ministry of Petroleum and Energy D48,515,500

Ministry of Women Children and Social Welfare D44,485,475.

The Minister of Finance will reappear before the National Assembly for discussion of the amendments before the final adoption by the Lawmakers slated for Monday 10th November, 2018.