By Nelson Manneh

Awa Colley, a nineteen-year-old female residing in Tallinding, seeks assistance to facilitate her overseas treatment.

Awa is a grade twelve student, and due to her illness, has repeated admissions to do her West African Senior School Certificate Exams (WASSCE), to no avail.

According to her medical report, Awa is presented with a five-month history of shortness of breath, which gets worse during exercise and when lying down flat, with productive coughs of sputum and swelling on her lower limb.

Awa had a couple of visits at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul and was admitted at the MRC.

The report further indicate that she was diagnosed with Rheumatic Heart disease which is currently managed with furosemide 40mg bd, spironolactone 25mg od, Enalapril 5mg od and sildenafil 25mg bd and a week’s dose of antibiotics. Her chest x-ray showed cardiomyopathy, sputum AFBX 4-Negative.

Mr. Dembo Colley, father of Awa Colley, calls on philanthropists, individuals, Government and Non-Governmental Organisations, to come to the aid of her daughter.

Any Good Samaritan who wants to assist Awa Colley, can reach him on the following numbers: 9824315 or 7365254.