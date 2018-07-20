54 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Secka

Family members of 18 year old Hawa Bah are distraught after being informed that their daughter’s Rheumatic heart disease needs urgent overseas treatment. Hawa’s father Hamadi Bah said they have spent whatever they had on her medical needs and are left with no money to pursue her overseas treatment. They are now appealing to the public particularly philanthropists to kindly help them facilitate her overseas treatment.

Going by her medical reports prepared by Bafrow Medical Centre, Africmed Clinic and MRC, Hawa was diagnosed with Rheumatic heart disease for years and has been readmitted in these hospitals several times without improvement. According to the reports, Hawa has been readmitted at the MRC for the past six month during which doctors were battling against her lower respiratory tract infection which causes her heart failure. Hawa’s medical reports also revealed that her state of health now exposes her to severe chest pain coupled with coughing and breathing difficulties.

Speaking to Foroyaa, father of the girl, Hamadi Bah said they have been moving from one medical centre to the other with the hope that her state of health will be better, instead, it demands for more medical cost. He said the family is poor and cannot afford to pay for her overseas treatment, prompting them to appeal for assistance. The father said since Hawa has been overcome by this disease, her education is also impeded and she wishes to be better so that she can join her friends in the schools. She is attending Latrikunda Annex Lower Basic School.

While anticipating for the public’s kind assistance in facilitating his daughter’s overseas treatment, Hamadi expressed his highest appreciation and gratefulness. For any assistance, the father can be reached on: 3648667/ 7533608 in Farato, West Coast Region.