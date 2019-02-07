0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

1580 goals have been plundered in the ongoing Gambian Premier League, according to our findings.

Blue outfit Wallidan top the table standings with a 16-point toll, having scored the highest amount of goals in the 14-team First Division.

Incredibly and perhaps offers to give insight into a back-four that requires patching, Wallidan have notched in as much and as they’ve conceded -having the second most leaky defence.

The capital outfit have let in six goals in nine outings which pose some serious dose of concern to the gaffer as they aim to keep their so far brilliant show of consistency that has also seen the Blue Boys confidently reclaiming days of their glory past moments – dampened by a not long ago demotion to the second tier.

Bottom-placed Wellingara have conceded two more than Wallidan, scoring just a return of six goals and on ten points with six draws, three losses.

Gamtel have smashed the roofs of team nets on five occasions.