By Sulayman Bah

Striker Momodou Ceesay has chosen to stay put in Kazakhstan’s Premier League for another season this time for new club Irtysh Palvador.

Now 30, the Gambia international recently signed a short-term contract running through to end of 2019 and came as a second-half substitute in his club’s loss to Tobol who now lead the 12-team league after just two games.

The towering former MSK Zilina goal-getter was also accorded yet another outing as they slalomed past Atyrau 3-1.

Ceesay climbed off the bench yet again as he begins to find his rhythm to break into the first-team.

Dubbed Zico, Momodou started his career at Chelsea then to Westerlo of Belgium before heading out to MSK Zilina whom he spurred in the Uefa Champions League.

Then stops at Kazakhstan, Israel followed before his return to the Asian-European country.