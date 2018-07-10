0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Photo: Yusupha Njie after completing his deal yesterday evening

Yususpha Njie will enter into the record books after becoming the third Gambian to sign in one of Europe’s most coveted leagues –the Ligue 1.

Foroyaa Sport revealed last week French outfit Stade Reims outfit’s interest in the 24-year-old Gambian.

Reims secured promotion to the top tier last season and are hoping recruit experienced new signings to help in the club’s project to stay up the division when the league resumes.

It’s on this basis that Njie makes the switch who after Abdourahman Dampha and Ablie Jallow becomes the third ever Gambian to play in the Ligue One.

Alieu Jatta of Generation Foot was in Metz books, last term now in the second tier, but hasn’t featured for the first team.

Stade beat off rivalries from Monaco and Olympique Marseille who’d long trailed the player’s path.

This outlet divulged weeks ago how Portuguese premier league team Boavista signed Njie to a three-year deal turning his loan deal from Moroccan club FUS Rabat to a permanent one in a bid to rake in profits in future sale of the attacker.

They’ve managed to do just that after accepting Stade Reims’ offer believed to be in excess of €600,000.