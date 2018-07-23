0 SHARES Share Tweet

Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG) over the weekend, nominated new executive members to steer the affairs of the association for the next three years.

The association, founded on the 7th of January 2012, is led by Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe. It is an association for the youth under the umbrella of the senior Writers Association of The Gambia, WAG. The association is directly responsible for governing and monitoring the programmes and affairs of young writers and serves as mediator and direct link between WAG and YWAG.

The association goes beyond aspiring to be literary writers, but to conquer the barrier of dying with their dreams of publishing their works, and to unite them for a strong, united association of young intellectuals, who want to achieve their goal of becoming renowned authors.

On Friday, July 20th 2018, Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe, the founder and the outgoing Chairperson, acting in accordance with the YWAG and WAG Constitutions, certified the following names and positions, nominated to serve as the New Executive of the Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG):

1. CHAIRPERSON: Mr. Kebba Mamburay