Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG) over the weekend, nominated new executive members to steer the affairs of the association for the next three years.

The association, founded on the 7th of January 2012, is led by Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe. It is an association for the youth under the umbrella of the senior Writers Association of The Gambia, WAG. The association is directly responsible for governing and monitoring the programmes and affairs of young writers and serves as mediator and direct link between WAG and YWAG.
The association goes beyond aspiring to be literary writers, but to conquer the barrier of dying with their dreams of publishing their works, and to unite them for a strong, united association of young intellectuals, who want to achieve their goal of becoming renowned authors.

On Friday, July 20th 2018, Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe, the founder and the outgoing Chairperson, acting in accordance with the YWAG and WAG Constitutions, certified the following names and positions, nominated to serve as the New Executive of the Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG):
1. CHAIRPERSON: Mr. Kebba Mamburay

  1. VICE CHAIRPERSON: Miss Lala Touray_
  2. SECRETARY GENERAL & HEAD OF NATIONAL BOARD OF BOOK PUBLISHING: Sulayman Jammeh
  3. ASSISTANT SECRETARY-GENERAL AND HEAD OF CONSTITUTION & MANIFESTO SUB-COMMITTEE: Fatoumatta Jallow
  4. PRO & HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS & STRATEGY SUB-COMMITTEE: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh
  5. ASSISTANT PRO: Fatoumata Jawara
  6. SOCIAL SECRETARY & HEAD OF RESOURCE MOBILIZATION SUB-COMMITTEE: Muhammed Tambedou
  7. To be assisted by a female
  8. TREASURER: Isatou Jallow
  9. ASSISTANT TREASURER:  Malick MS. Jallow
  10. INFORMATION SECRETARY AND HEAD OF PRESS AND PUBLICITY: Kalifa Jabbie
  11. ASSISTANT INFORMATION SECRETARY: Modou Lamin Ceesay
  12. PROGRAM MANAGER & HEAD OF DIASPORA SUB-COMMITTEES: Batou Saidy
  13. To be assisted by a female
  14. NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL EXECUTIVE COORDINATOR & HEAD OF COPYRIGHT AND IP: Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf
    Sowe-ASG WAG
  15. INTERNATIONAL SECRETARY AND ASSISTANT EXECUTIVE COORDINATOR: Marabi S. Hydara
  16. CHIEF TECHNICAL ADVISER AND PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF YWAG: Hassoum Ceesay-VP WAG
  17. NTERNATIONAL & NATIONAL EDITOR AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS DIRECTOR: Talibeh Hydara
  18. UK & EUROPE FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: Lamin Barrow, Rainbow Poet
  19. USA CORRESPONDENT: Omar CHAM, Champion Poet
  20. AFRICA CORRESPONDENT: Fatou Hyt Hydara
