Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG) over the weekend, nominated new executive members to steer the affairs of the association for the next three years.
The association, founded on the 7th of January 2012, is led by Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe. It is an association for the youth under the umbrella of the senior Writers Association of The Gambia, WAG. The association is directly responsible for governing and monitoring the programmes and affairs of young writers and serves as mediator and direct link between WAG and YWAG.
The association goes beyond aspiring to be literary writers, but to conquer the barrier of dying with their dreams of publishing their works, and to unite them for a strong, united association of young intellectuals, who want to achieve their goal of becoming renowned authors.
On Friday, July 20th 2018, Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe, the founder and the outgoing Chairperson, acting in accordance with the YWAG and WAG Constitutions, certified the following names and positions, nominated to serve as the New Executive of the Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG):
1. CHAIRPERSON: Mr. Kebba Mamburay
- VICE CHAIRPERSON: Miss Lala Touray_
- SECRETARY GENERAL & HEAD OF NATIONAL BOARD OF BOOK PUBLISHING: Sulayman Jammeh
- ASSISTANT SECRETARY-GENERAL AND HEAD OF CONSTITUTION & MANIFESTO SUB-COMMITTEE: Fatoumatta Jallow
- PRO & HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS & STRATEGY SUB-COMMITTEE: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh
- ASSISTANT PRO: Fatoumata Jawara
- SOCIAL SECRETARY & HEAD OF RESOURCE MOBILIZATION SUB-COMMITTEE: Muhammed Tambedou
- To be assisted by a female
- TREASURER: Isatou Jallow
- ASSISTANT TREASURER: Malick MS. Jallow
- INFORMATION SECRETARY AND HEAD OF PRESS AND PUBLICITY: Kalifa Jabbie
- ASSISTANT INFORMATION SECRETARY: Modou Lamin Ceesay
- PROGRAM MANAGER & HEAD OF DIASPORA SUB-COMMITTEES: Batou Saidy
- To be assisted by a female
- NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL EXECUTIVE COORDINATOR & HEAD OF COPYRIGHT AND IP: Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf
Sowe-ASG WAG
- INTERNATIONAL SECRETARY AND ASSISTANT EXECUTIVE COORDINATOR: Marabi S. Hydara
- CHIEF TECHNICAL ADVISER AND PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF YWAG: Hassoum Ceesay-VP WAG
- NTERNATIONAL & NATIONAL EDITOR AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS DIRECTOR: Talibeh Hydara
- UK & EUROPE FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: Lamin Barrow, Rainbow Poet
- USA CORRESPONDENT: Omar CHAM, Champion Poet
- AFRICA CORRESPONDENT: Fatou Hyt Hydara