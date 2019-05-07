By Ndey Sowe

Students sponsored by the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP), on Saturday May 4th 2019, received their certificates upon graduation from the Insight Training Center (ITC).

This is the first batch of students sponsored by YEP under the SKYE fund project, to be trained in skills such as Construction, Architectural, Plumbing, Tailoring, Catering, Solar and Electrical installation and Journalism. As the course was an intensive training with an industrial attachment of three months, only one hundred and twenty-three, out of one hundred and thirty students who started on October 1st 2018, completed successfully.

Saikou Dibba, the Chairperson of ITC, thanked YEP for the initiative. He advised the graduating students to be disciplined, determined, dedicated and honest in their new life careers. He added that without these attributes, they will not be able to achieve the desired success they envisaged in their lives, and urged them to build resilience with experienced people especially elders.

Raimund Moser, YEP Manager, applauded the graduates for the successful completion of their courses in their various fields of study.

“We are here to recognize, celebrate, applaud, congratulate, and encourage you, in moving forward with your lives,” he said. He said YEP is the first initiative signed by the new Government in early 2017, as a commitment to let no youth behind; that he was pleased to know that this commitment has not faded. He encouraged them to follow their passion through determination, and advised them to learn from their failures. He said his institution will continue to support Gambian youths.

Ismaila Ceesay, Principal of ITC said the students are not just trained in few courses but in English Communication, Entrepreneurship, Information Technology and good morals as well. He congratulated them for successfully completing their training and implored on them to make best use of the skills learnt so as to be proud citizens of the country.

Ceesay said before one is certificated at ITC, the person is thoroughly assessed and gave an example that Foroyaa Newspaper feedback reports for two of the graduating students during their attachment, saw the two students submit thirty eight stories for the Newspaper; that their stories covered current affairs and issues relating to governance, children, disability, youth, gender, development and human interest stories. He said their internship has enhanced their capacity and employability as journalists for any print media in the country.

He thanked YEP for having made it possible for the youth to further educate themselves; that finishing their courses is a big step forward in their careers which will bring them not only personal growth but sustainable income for their livelihoods. Tida Jawara, one of the graduating students, gave the vote of thanks.

The ceremony was held at Insight Training Center Annex at Sunju Alagie, in the West Coast Region.