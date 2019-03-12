0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

The criminal trial involving Yankuba Touray, a former member of the defunct AFPRC, has failed to proceed following the prosecution’s application for an adjournment.

When the case was called before Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie, ASP A. Manga appeared for the Inspector General of Police, whilst A. Sisoho represented the accused person.

An erstwhile Minister of Local Government and Lands under the former administration of Yaya Jammeh, Yankuba Touray faces a single criminal charge of interference with a TRRC witness.

ASP A. Manga told the Court that investigations were still ongoing and want an adjournment in the case of Yankuba Touray and Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesey, because both are charged with the same count.

Touray was part of the former junta Government of Yaya Jammeh who overthrew the Government of former President Jawara in July 1994, and established military rule for two years. He was arrested on Saturday March 2nd 2019 following allegations by one Alagie Kanyi, who testified before the TRRC. Kanyi said he was called by the accused person who asked him not to mind the Truth Commission.

Yankuba Touray was subsequently arrested and charged with a single count of interfering with informants or witnesses contrary to section 36 (a) of Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission Act 2017, to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person on or about the 5th of January 2019, in Kanifing and diverse places within the jurisdiction of the Court, and with intent to obstruct or interfere with the work of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), called Alhagie Kanyi, a potential witness of TRRC through his Africell number, and told him that he should not mind the Commission, because they cannot do anything, which act(s) suggest or amount to interfering with the work of the Commission in the discharged of its function, thereby committed an offence.”

The case was adjourned to the 22nd March 2019.