By Sulayman Bah

Gambia wrapped the Ecowas wrestling championship on a less than impressive note after coming fourth best in the events.

The performance falls below the team’s outing last season which ended with a bronze medal in Dakar.

The Gambian team lost out to Nigeria 3-2 in the overall third-place with Arobass the only one to manage a third-place in the finals of the 100kg individual category.

Soldaru Bai bit the dust to the Senegalese in the 66kg final through warnings.

The eleventh edition of the tourney was being competed by Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal and Sierra Leone.