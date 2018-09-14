0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Signed by Burr Promotions, the fight is expected to be Kaolack-based Double Tyson’s second arena bout in Gambia after his first ended with a spanking of African Noir of the country’s Armed Forces wrestling club.

A sibling to Kololi-based heavyweight Action, Double reduced Noir to a punching back in grand combat ending in two minutes.

The duel adds spice to an already gingered-array of fights when the season resumes with Boy Balla-France and Hoyantan-Leket Bu Barra all to be featured.

Meanwhile, promoter Burr has also signed a partnership with the only privately-owned TV station in the , QTV.