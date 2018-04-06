0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Double Tyson will enter the Gambian arena for the first time this weekend with African Nuwarr of the Gambia Armed Forces standing in his path.

Tyson, who has strong connections with Mohamed Ndao Tyson’s Bull Falleh wrestling club in Senegal, will face Nuwarr in a grand combat showdown this Saturday with the Bakau stadium to be the venue.

Double might be new to Gambian wrestling fans but certainly in Kaolack where he won championships without numbers.

Brother to renowned wrestler Action of Kololi Mbolloh, Tyson has been longing to give Gambian-based wrestlers a test without success.

His closest was when he sought to revenge for Action’s defeat to Tass-sa-yaram but had his request shunned by the former Serrekunda Mbolloh heavyweight.

However, his prayers have now been answered after Burr Promotion -coming back to the arena after a brief sabbatical – opted to tie him down to a deal with African Nuwarr of the Armed Forces.

African Nuwarr is also no novice in the country’s wrestling scene. His biggest fight was six years ago when he lost to a hard-punching Senegalese wrestler in Karrtus on medical decision.

He goes into the tie on the back of a win over a little known Boto.

Boy Niang II of Senegal was slated to grace the fight but his visit was inexplicably canceled.

The undercard fights will feature Arobass (Barra) versus Ama (Kerr Seign Mbolo) while Komie Junior faces (Balla Fanily) Sinyel II of Tallinding Japoo.

Brikama Mbolloh’s Boy Faal slugs it out with Boy Bambara of club Jeff Jell.

Abo Sarr of Old Jeshwang squares Bebe Badarr with B52 up against Kojaro of Serrekunda Gomsa Rew.

The tie between Balla Gambia and Undertaker will then follow with the meeting between Bato and ‘Bebe Saloum’ the final undercard before the big clash.