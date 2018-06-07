0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Ansumana Drammeh, the Gambia Fire Rescue Service officer (GFR) who was hit by a bullet in the Jahanka border villagers’ fracas, has been discharged from hospital.

Speaking at his home in Nema-Nassiru, Drameh said he was shot three times whilst trying to calm the situation among villagers. Drammeh said the Alkalo of Jahanka village rushed to inform their joint border security patrol team that he was part of on that fateful day, that Cassamance villagers came with weapons to attack them.

“Upon receiving the information, we rushed to the scene but we were 6; two armed soldiers, one police officer, one prison warden, one Immigration officer including myself as the fire and rescue officer. The attackers from Senegal were in large numbers. We then begun to talk to them trying to find a solution without anyone getting hurt. Surprisingly I ended up with gun shots on my thigh,’’ Drammeh said.

He continued: “I didn’t see the gunman or the bullet direction. I just fell-down. The bullets hit both my right and left thigh. Thank God, my colleagues didn’t fire back but they took me in for surgery at the Bansang Hospital, took the bullets out of my body, cleaned the wounds and then referred me to Edward Francis Small Teaching hospital in Banjul on that same day.’’

Drammeh was said to be receive treatment from Cuban doctors and Fire and Rescue Service Medical Doctors; that the pain has reduced but he still suffers growing pain; that senior officers from the FRS have visited him when he was admitted in his hospital.

While in his room, Drammeh’s actions manifest that he is going through some gruelling pain. He complains that the hot climate may make matters worse for him and was worried for his life. Drammeh said he is the main breadwinner of his entire family.

Drammeh said he should return to the hospital today Thursday, to receive further treatment; that the authorities did not tell him whether investigation would be carried out to track down the gunman but this he said, has not been discussed yet.

In conclusion, Drammeh call on the authorities and general public, to assist him with his family’s needs.