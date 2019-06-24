By Makutu Manneh

The Gambia Commission for Refugees commemorated World Refugee Day (WRD) to remember and show respect to refugees in the country.

The commemoration started with a march pass from the main road to the event ground by refugees and organizers.

Hulay Jallow the Deputy Director of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) who represented the Minister of the Interior, said the Ministry will take necessary measures to protect the rights of refugees in the country with support from local and international partners.

Sakou K. Saho, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said the WRD is set aside internationally to honor refugees; that these are people who are forced to flee from their homes.

“This is a day for people to recognize Refugees and their courage and determination to restart their lives,” he said; that the UNHCR and partners have pledged support to assist refugees in all possible ways.

The Executive Director of GAFNA Yusufa J. Mendy, said the theme for WRD 2019 is important and equally worthy of celebrating with Gambians and Refugees in The Gambia, by giving them solidarity. World Refugees Day is celebrated internationally every year on June 22nd to commemorate the strength, courage and perseverance of millions of refugees around the world.

The event was held in Bwiam in the Foni Kansala District of the West Coast Region and the commemorators include the UNHCR, GAFNA, and GCR. It was also attended by Governors, officials and others.