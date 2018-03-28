0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Women’s Scorpions have issued a list containing the names of 20 players identified to face the Senior national team of the Republic of Burkina Faso.

The Scorpions will be

Penda Bah -Interior FC, Adama Tamba Red -Scorpions, Binta Colley -Interior, Jabou Jobarteh -Interior, Mariama Ceesay -Red Scorpions, Metta Sanneh -Interior, Mariama Bojang -Red Scorpions, Awa Jawo -Red Scorpions, Aminata Camara -Red Scorpions, Rugi Sowe -Armed Forces, Awa Tamba -Red Scorpions, Clara Gomez -Interior, Isatou Jallow -Interior, Mama Saidy -Interior, Amie Jarjue -Interior, Mamie Sylva -Armed Forces, Ajara Samba -Red Scorpions, Aminata Gaye -Interior, Fanta Jarju -Armed Forces and Mam Drammeh -Abuko United

The Officials are Mariama Sowe- Head Coach, Foday Bah -Assistant Coach, Adama Jatta -Goalkeeper Coach, Kalipha Manneh –Doctor, Ebrima Saine -Physio, Omar KI Fatty -Kits Manager, Nancy F Lewis -Team Manager, Martin Gomez -Head Of Delegation and ExCO Member.