Mary Jatta, a 21 year old female from Niamina Kudang currently living in Kotu, said she suffers from heart disease and needs urgent medical assistance for her to regain her health.

The Management of MRC Clinic where Mary is admitted, said the woman has been at their clinic since August 2018, with complains of breathlessness, palpitations and easy fatigue.

“She was admitted and several investigations were done including and ECHO, which showed she had rheumatic heart disease with severe mitral stenosis, and localize pericardial effusion,’’ her Medical report indicate.

Mary from her hospital bed, calls on individuals, philanthropist and NGOs for help. Mary said she can be reached on the following contacts:-3855191/7258906.