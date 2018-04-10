0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Fatou Manneh, a woman in her 40s, died after being hit by a stray bullet while picking cashew-nuts near the Lance Corporal Bojang Firing Range in Brikama.

GAF Spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, confirmed the unfortunate death of the Brikama native. Sanyang said the woman suffered from gunshot wound when the Military Police were conducting a live firing exercise at the range.

He explained that this was discovered on Thursday 5th April 2018, when they completed their exercise and were returning to their respectively Barracks; that they were called to explain how the incident came about.

‘‘She was then rushed to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul and later died on Saturday,’’ he said. ‘‘It was an unfortunate incident. Our personnel didn’t realise anything that occurred until when they finished firing and were heading back to the training school, that they received the information,’’ he said.

The PRO said senior members of GAF including himself, visited the deceased family and that investigations have been mounted to look into the death of the woman.

‘‘The body is still at the mortuary and we are helping the family to get the body today for burial,’’ he concluded.