QUESTION OF THE DAY

Since the new government came into being Gambians have been expecting to get clear information on what is being mined in Batakunku, Sanyang and Kartong. The new government will soon clock two years. It is highly expected that the President in his address to Parliament will explain the minerals available in the Gambia and what the government intends to do to ensure that the people reap the benefit.