9 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Foroyaa has been bombarded by questions from chiefs and Alkalos who claim to have been removed without any allegation made of misconduct or corrupt practice. Foroyaa had tried to get the former minister on record regarding the removal but to no avail. Promises were made to grant an interview but reshuffle of cabinet posts has made the exercise a futile one.

However the paper has reliably learnt that the victims are still making effort to get a response from the government. All Gambians have been promised that in the new Gambia accountability and transparency will not be compromised. We hope the new Minister will open the old file and address all queries without fear or favour, affection or ill will. We will keep the readers informed.