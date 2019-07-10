QUESTION OF THE DAY

The high court will be on vacation until October after the end of this month. A Foroyaa reporter went to the high court in Basse to find out when the case of Koina 24 will resume but no registrar was found. Meanwhile time is moving. If the case is not heard up till the end of July, it follows that the accused may not have their case heard until October. Justice must be seen to be done by ensuring that no accused person is denied bail and forced to stay in detention for over a month only to stay longer because of the vacation of the judges. We hope the authorities will act.