QUESTION OF THE DAY

Section 30 of the Local Government Act states:

“Every meeting of a Council, other than a committee meeting, shall be open to the public.”

Public scrutiny is acceptable under the law. It is also a necessity if the problems of the people are to be given sharp focus in the council. Hence all those who stood in the council elections and those who have the time should attend council meetings to find out what is being said and done on behalf of the people. The media should give coverage to all council meetings.