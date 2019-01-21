1 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Foroyaa has reliably learnt from Halifa Sallah that he has put a letter in the hands of Mr Edi Jallow to deliver to the Chairman of the TRRC requesting for Ex-Captain Mamat Cham to be recalled and the Commission to grant him leave to appear and be examined by Ex-Captain Mamat Cham in order for the Commission to know who is not telling the truth to the nation. Mr Edi Jallow said he handed over the letter to Dr Baba Galleh Jallow, the Executive Secretary of the TRRC. Halifa Sallah said he expects a reply today.

Foroyaa will inform its readers on developments as one of the most dramatic events in our history is unfolding. All eyes should be on the TRRC especially the young who were not old enough to know the truth.