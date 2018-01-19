0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHAT THE READERS SAY

This first debate on the Constitutional Review Commission Bill will be featured next week in Foroyaa Magazine (a monthly magazine), but it will also be serialised by the daily newspaper Foroyaa.

A healthy debate is the food for democratic awakening. We hope Gambia’s men and women of ideas will take part in such debates in order to shape the sovereign will of the Gambian people. We will encourage all our readers to follow such debate with keen interest. There can be no new Gambia if Gambians do not have informed minds in order to make informed decisions.