By Sulayman Bah

Could Armed Forces pull of a magic to win Zanaco following the exit of Hawks in the Confederation Cup, is the begging question on the lips of all avid supporters.

The Gambia league champions endured a battering never to remember in the first-leg in Lusaka, getting spanked 3-0.

They dominated the game but lost in the end as Zanaco pried on the Gambians defence on the counter.

Aside from Ports Authority, no home team has gone beyond the first round qualifiers and chances of Armed Forces scoring four goals without a reply to defy the odds and qualify many believe is insurmountable.

The second-leg is billed for tomorrow at the Independence Stadium.