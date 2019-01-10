5 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Foroyaa yesterday published the views of Independent National Assembly Member Honourable Mohammed Magassy who chose to be on the side of the Coalition during the battle for change and Mr Edi Jallow the Administrative Secretary of PDOIS.

Foroyaa has already contacted the Secretary General of the PPP, the administrative secretary of the UDP and we shall be sending reporters for interviews. A GMC party official has directed us to their headquarters and we shall also be sending a reporter there to get comments on President Barrow’s claim that he financed candidates of coalition parties.

We will proceed with the rest of the political parties that are willing to make comments.