For years Foroyaa has tried to educate the Gambian people that the country was a constitutional Monarchy in 1965 and was still under the executive authority of the British Crown. The second Republic did not lead to the Commemoration of 24th APRIL 1970 as the birth of the Republic and full sovereignty.

Next month may not be commemorated as 18th February 1965. However in subsequent years any government in office should shift the celebration of the National day to 24th April 1970. This would enable the government to reinforce the sovereignty of the Gambian people.