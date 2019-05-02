By Nelson Manneh

Fatou Camara, a 40-year-old widow residing in Farato village in the West Coast Region, is seeking medical assistance for treatment.

Ms Camara who said her husband left behind three children with her, said she has been battling with her health for the past five years and has not got any better up to now; that she has visited public hospitals within the Greater Banjul Area but has still not regained her health.

“At the Edward France Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul, I was referred to Dakar, Senegal, but as a poor widow, I cannot afford it,” she said. Camara said it’s a big challenge to survive with her family, much more to talk of going to Senegal for any treatment.

“As at now, I live from begging. I have to go out and beg, to be able to feed my family. My children are too young and cannot support me in any way,” she said. The medical report of Fatou Camara indicates that she shows symptoms of sickle disease and her HB is geno-type.

Any Good Samaritan who wants to assists Fatou Camara can reach her on the following numbers: 2495599 or Foroyaa on 4380885.