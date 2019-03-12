11 SHARES Share Tweet

In the Friday 8 March Issue of The Standard the lead story was captioned, “Lawyers in Support of President Take NAMS to Supreme Court”

In the article, the persons who were allegedly concerned included what The Standard referred to as PDOIS’ Sidia Jatta. Foroyaa is aware that Sidia Jatta is currently attending a Pan Africa Parliamentary session. The report has far reaching effect and is being discussed not only in the constituency but globally. The first port of call to make any enquiry is Foroyaa. We have sent reporters to find out about this court case but found that it was not listed for this session.