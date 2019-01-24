56 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Engineering works are complex. Foroyaa is concerned that only small vehicles are allowed to ply the bridge. Heavy duty trucks are not allowed. The media is informed that work is in progress and once completed the heavy duty vehicles will also be able to ply the bridge. Engineering work requires supervision and haste could lead to destabilization of the structures before they are properly consolidated to fit purpose.

Foroyaa will interview the engineers to find out what is left to be done to make it possible for heavy duty trucks to cross and how it will affect the bridge if they are allowed to cross now and why the smaller vehicles will not have the same impact if a given number of them cross at the same time.